David Beckham earns substantial income of £72 million this year

David Beckham and his wife, Victoria are anticipated to potentially reach £100 million next year

David Beckham has reportedly earned £72 million this year, thanks to the immense success of his Netflix documentary.

The 48-year-old former footballer and his wife, Victoria, aged 49, are anticipated to potentially reach £100 million next year, as Victoria's fashion brand has turned a profit for the first time in 15 years.

Their revealing four-part series, which premiered on October 4, offered an intimate look into the Beckhams' marriage, early romance, family life, and David's footballing career.

Company figures released on Friday disclosed that David Beckham Ventures Limited and Seven Global LLP generated a £72.6 million profit through sponsorships and his production company.

A new report suggests that the documentary, drawing a record-breaking 3.8 million viewers in its first week, contributed over £20 million to their earnings.

A source told The Sun: 'It’s been a golden year for Goldenballs. The Netflix documentary deal was worth over £20 million alone and its huge success has been vindication.'

'David continues to be flooded with commercial and partnership offers and has never been more in demand - despite retiring 10 years ago.

'The couple are on course to make over £100m next year which is quite astonishing.'