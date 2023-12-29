Ariana Grande reflects on ‘transformative’ 2023: ‘feel softer and stronger’

Ariana Grande calls 2023 'transformative, challenging and happiest' year of her life

Ariana Grande has recently reflected on her “transformative” year of ups and downs and looks ahead to 2024 with enthusiasm.

In the heartfelt note posted to Instagram Story, the singer said, “One of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life.”

“There were so many beautiful yet polarised feelings. I've never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me,” continued the 30-year-old.

Ariana wrote, “I've never felt more fulfilled by or present in my work, being able to cherish every moment.”

The songstress mentioned, “I've never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don't know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life.”

“I have learned how much more important one of those things is than the other. I have never felt more tightly held or fiercely protected by those who love and understand me,” remarked the Everyday crooner.

Speaking of her personal growth, Ariana pointed out, “I am listening to and trusting myself, even when fear or trauma tells me not to.”

“I am reacting to things that deserve my energy only and removing and protecting myself from things that do not,” she stated.

Ariana, who will portray Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movies, also noted that she and her character felt the same range of emotions this year.

“The unfathomably hard ones and the inexplicably happy ones,” revealing that she feels more human than ever.

“I feel softer and stronger all at once. I cannot wait for next year,” she concluded.