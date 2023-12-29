Kate Middleton has her eye on winning big

Princess Kate has no time to waste on Harry and Meghan's drama

Princess Kate reportedly has no time to waste on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's drama as she has her eye on winning big in the future.

The Princess of Wales, according to a source, has moved on from the drama with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and apparently, she's using that freed up space in her brain to focus on the future of the monarchy.



The insider claimed: "Prince William's wife knows that her people praise her as a key player of the Firm and she truly does justice with her job."

They added: "Kate won't let the team, she represents, down as she is a real royal who values her people and their feelings about her and the monarchy."



Undoubtedly, Kate's persona frames her as a warm, kind person as she cares and respects the people around her.

Prince William, Kate Middleton have some international travel on the agenda in 2024 and will continue focusing on the causes most important to hem instead of indulging into any new controversy with California-based couple Harry and Meghan.