Ellen Pompeo makes comeback in Grey’s Anatomy season 20: Watch

Ellen Pompeo returns to Grey's Anatomy season 20: Watch

Ellen Pompeo has finally made a comeback as Meredith Grey in Grey’s Anatomy’s 20th season.



In an exclusive first look at the upcoming season, Pompeo can be seen as Meredith Grey, asking, “How long do I have to wait?”

Meredith and Miranda Bailey (played by Chandra Wilson) are seen discussing about new interns while walking in the halls of the hospital.

The new season will see some major changes as it will be the first not to feature Pompeo as a series regular.

Earlier, speaking on Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Pompeo discussed about her character’s future with her former Grey’s costar Katherine Heigl.

“I will be making some appearances hopefully next year, if I can find some time,” said the 54-year-old.

Pompeo added, “It’s not a complete goodbye. And I think we’ve got an interesting story to tell.”

Interestingly, Pompeo isn't the only one fans will miss in the upcoming season. In the new season, Kelly McCreary, who took on the role of Meredith's half-sister Maggie Pierce, also made an exit from Grey's Anatomy after becoming a series regular in season 11.

Besides Pompeo and Wilson, the long-running medical series also feature Camila Luddington, Chris Carmack, James Pickens Jr, Alexis Floyd and others.

Meanwhile, Grey's Anatomy season 20 will premiere on March 14 on ABC.