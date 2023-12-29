These simple steps can save students from losing time and money

Representational image of a graduating student. — AFP/File

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has laid out ways in how the students can keep their future, time and money safe while taking admissions in universities.



The student advisory issued by the Commission on Friday, warns the youngsters who are planning to get enrolled in degree programmes to make sure they have the accreditation.

The HEC said that professional degree programmes/qualifications cannot be offered without accreditation by the corresponding professional councils.

It warned the students of some universities offering admissions in unaccredited and invalid programmes despite the limitation, which poses a serious threat to the students.

Before enrolling in any professional degree program, these two simple steps can save your future, time and hard-earned money.

Step 1: Make sure that the program is accredited by the relevant council. Contact numbers of all concerned councils are given in the post below.

Step 2: Make sure that the admitting university/ sub-campus/ affiliated institution is recognised by the Higher Education Commission.

“Therefore students and their parents are advised to confirm, before taking admissions, if the sought-after degree programmes are accredited by the concerned professional councils. For non-professional programmes, make sure that the admitting university/sub-campus/affiliated institution is recognised by the Higher Education Commission,” the notice read.

The students can follow the aforementioned guidelines by visiting HEC’s official website hec.gov.pk/site/HEIs.