Meghan advised to turn guns on her father Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle urged to share stories about her relationship with father Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle has been urged to bring new topics to entertain the people as the majority of the American and British public are sick of her stories about Harry's famous family.

A royal expert has given an advice to the Duchess of Sussex to change the topic if she really wants people to read her stories.

From Press Box PR and journalist Lynn Carrat has claimed that the public has been fed up with ins and outs of the couple's lives, claiming that they could have grown tired of hearing about the Sussexes.

In talks with The Mirror, the expert claimed: "There are many things Meghan will want to say and put her side across about."



She has suggested the former Suits star to attract fans and the public with new stories amid reports of her alleged plan to write her own tell-all memoir following her husband Harry's footsteps.

The expert went on giving her an idea that could help the Duchess entice the public, saying: "I’m sure fans would like her to talk about her relationship with her father Thomas, but she isn’t that forthcoming about that side of her life."



The expert also warned the Duchess that 2024 is not the year for spilling the beans about the royals as all her attempt to go with the old stories in 2024 will backfire.