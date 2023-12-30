Emma Stone garners praise from netizens on Poor Things

Emma Stone’s recent performance in Poor Things garnered appreciation from fans, leaving them awestruck with her phenomenal character.

Critics have been heads over heels in love with the star’s performance as reviews raved over the actress's portrayal as Bella Baxter.

With reviews pouring in like: “Stone goes for bawdy, boundary-pushing broke,” and superlatives like, “Entirely astounding,” as well as, “A hilarious, beyond-next-level performance.”

Writers have called in guns, heaping praise on the La La Land alum's “fearless” role that features nudity and sexual content.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos accepted the Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival, and admitted: “Above all, this film is the central character of Bella Baxter, this incredible creature, and she wouldn’t exist without Emma Stone, another incredible creature.”

For the unversed Stone's role as Baxter is an adaptation of Alasdair Gray’s novel in which the story revolves around the Victorian era.

The film is a visual representation of European culture, produced under the flagship on Irish-British-American co-production.

Stone is reportedly eyeing another Academy Award nomination, marking her fourth way into the ring.

The film scored a flat 8.5 on IMDb, followed by ninety-three percent on Rotten Tomatoes.