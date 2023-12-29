Jon Cryer reveals the most 'aspirational' character he played

The character from one of Jon Cryer's previous projects that he wishes he was more like is being revealed.



In an interview with People magazine that was posted online on Thursday, the actor expressed his gratitude for being recognised for his portrayal as Duckie in the 1986 film Pretty in Pink.

“Duckie was very aspirational for me because he was the guy I wish I was,” the Extended Family actor said.

In high school, Cryer—a self-described "theatre dork"—admitted that he thought he was a "funny person," but he wished he had more self-assurance.

“I was actually decently good at this being on stage thing,’” he told the outlet. “But I never had the confidence I think that Duckie had, and I wish I did because he really lived his life out loud in a way I could only aspire to.”

In Pretty in Pink, Blane and Andie end up together, but Duckie, played by Cryer, is a memorable character and feels like an outsider in high school, just like Cryer himself.

“I think that really is a universal experience for most people,” the Two and a Half Men actor explained. “I don’t think most people go through high school thinking, ‘I was the shit. Everybody really dug me in high school.’ But Duckie was…a bit of a conglomeration of several of my friends growing up. I had a friend named Artie who had this ridiculous pompadour. I stole some of the sayings of my friend David, who would go, ‘Do I offend?’ And so he was a great way to represent for my peer group.”