Prince Harry, who's making headlines for likely reconciliation with the royal family, insists 'no one wants to be King' in an unearthed interview.



The Duke of Sussex, who stepped down as senior working royal in 2020 and moved to the US, once said no one would want to take on the role of King or Queen within the royal family but would merely accept the "duties" once the time comes.



Meghan's husband Harry - who's being predicted to be replacing heir to the throne Prince William for the top spot in mysterious circumstances despite being 'Spare' - opened up about his role within the royal family in an old interview.

Harry reportedly claimed "no one in the Royal Family wants to be King or Queen" in his June 2017 interview.



"We want to make sure the monarchy lasts and are passionate about what it stands for," Harry, according to the DailyMail, told Angela Levin during his June 2017 interview.



King Charles III's youngest son went on: "We feel that the British public and the whole world needs institutions like this, but it can't go on as it has done under the Queen. There will be changes and pressure to get them right. Things are moving so fast, especially because of social media, so we are involved in modernising the monarchy.

"Is there any one of the Royal Family who wants to be King or Queen? I don't think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time."



Richard Eden, in the latest edition of his Palace Confidential newsletter, wrote: "The King’s embrace of the Duke and Duchess of York shows that there is a way back for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."



On the other hand, British author and Nostradamus commentator Mario Reading thinks Harry may pass over his older brother Prince William for the top spot, adding that the current monarch is at risk of being "driven out by force."