Candice King seemingly confirms Steven Krueger romance rumours

Candace King filed for divorce from husband Joe King last year

Candice King and Steven Krueger have seemingly sparked a romance, and fans are loving it.

The Vampire Diaries actress seemed to have hard launched her relationship with the Originals actor in a 2023 recap montage posted to her Instagram Wednesday.

Amid clips of herself dancing, vacationing, and having fun with family and friends, the 36-year-old actress was seen kissing Krueger, 34.

“I laughed. I cried. I laughed til I cried. I loved. Thanks for the dance 2023,” she captioned the post, topping it off with a clinking glasses emoji.

Following the revelation, fans rejoiced over the crossover of a lifetime, shipping their favourite characters from their favourite shows in real life.

“Caroline and Josh were not on my 2023 bingo card but I’m here for it [heart eyes emoji],” wrote one fan, referring to King and Krueger’s respective fictional characters.

“You’re with Steven? Omg this is so amazing,” celebrated another, while a third gushed, “You were kissing josh!!”



The new romance comes more than a year after King officially called it quits with husband-of-seven-years Joe King in May 2022, with whom she shares daughters Florence and Josephine.

According to court documents obtained by People Magazine, the actress filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”