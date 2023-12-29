Ariana Grande is ‘serious’ about Ethan Slater as they move in together in NYC

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s romance was confirmed in July of this year

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater aren’t messing around.

Although their relationship is still quite fresh – with both of them having divorced from their respective spouses this year – the pop sensation, 30, is reportedly quite “serious” about her new beau Slater, 31.

“Ariana is serious with Ethan,” an insider claimed to People Magazine. “She loves being with him,” they added.

The source further spilled that though the pair, who were confirmed to be dating since July, like to “go out occasionally,” they “mostly enjoy staying in.”

“It’s a very normal relationship,” they noted about the budding romance.

Indeed, the 7 Rings hitmaker and the Spamalot actor have remained out of the public eye ever since sparking their controversial romance, but they are moving swiftly.

Recently, TMZ reported that the Wicked co-stars have been shacking up in a New York City residence while retaining their separate houses.

They also recently stepped out for dinner with Grande’s father just days before Christmas.

The pair had first met on the set of Wicked, when chart-topping musician was still married to ex Dalton Gomez and Slater was married to the mother of his child, Lilly Jay.

They divorced their respective spouses earlier this year and their new relationship was confirmed over the summers.