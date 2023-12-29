CHIC Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘expensive’ $10k playground look with son Cy: See pictures

Jennifer Lawrence's 10k ensemble in playground outing with son Cy in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in a well thought, pretty exorbitant dress up for a mere park trip with 1-year-old son, Cy in Beverly Hills, Wednesday.



The 33-year-old actress chose to dress in subdued elegance for their mommy-and-me outing.

She accessorised her ensemble with a denim shirt from Celine ($940) worn over a black leather blazer from The Row ($5,950). She finished the look with a pair of baggy black Loewe trousers ($990) and cream-colored leather slides from The Row ($680).

The No Hard Feelings actor kept her accessory choices rather straightforward. She added another striking component to her outfit with blue-tinted Loewe sunglasses ($310) that she wore with a light brown leather bag from The Row ($1,145).

Lawrence didn't let the approximately $10,000 cost of her attire stop her from chasing after her son during their outing.

Lawrence is accustomed to wearing high-end designer clothing. She has been spotted wearing pieces by Tom Ford, Proenza Schouler, and Bottega Veneta just this past year. She also wore a plunging Alaïa dress to a pre-SAG Awards 2023 party.

She does, however, like things that are more reasonably priced. She has been seen carrying bags from Hollywood's newest "It" brand, Aupen, which sells its beautiful designs for less than $400, in addition to her frequent wear of vintage Adidas sneakers.



