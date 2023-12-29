Kate's mom Carole Middleton's 'appalling' depiction in Netflix show sparks reactions





Carole Middleton is allegedly presented as pushing Kate to pursue future King William in The Crown

The Crown allegedly took a savage dig at Princess Kate's mother Carole Middleton with an 'appalling' depiction of her in the final season of the hit series.

The Netflix drama, according to a new Mail podcast, disgraces Carole Middleton as it shows her as a scheming meddler intent on throwing her daughter into the path of Prince William during their time at university

Journalist Rebecca English, royal biographer Robert Hardman and another expert Natasha Livingstone debunked invented details from the programme in the podcast.

The royal experts, according to the outlet, felt the mother-of-three was treated unfairly in the drama by its makers. House of the Dragon actress Eve Best plays Carole Middleton in the latest series.

Hardman felt it was 'the most speculative and therefore entirely fictitious episode of the series so far because there's no real factual evidence to go on'.

Th expert went on explaining it showed Mrs Middleton, played by Eve Best, as having 'entirely engineered' the relationship between the future Prince and Princess of Wales, adding: 'It doesn't ring true.'

'I think that's incredibly unfair. These are the kind of charges that are wounding and I just hope Carole Middleton doesn't have to sit and watch this,' he added.

The latest episode in the sixth series of the show began with a fictitious meeting between a schoolgirl Kate and her mother with William and his mother Princess Diana in 1996.

The final instalment of the series depicts the blossoming romance between Kate and Prince William. However, Carole Middleton is allegedly presented as pushing her daughter to pursue the future King.