Lily Gladstone on her loved ones’ belief on her to make it to Oscars

Lily Gladstone recalls high school boyfriend presented her a meaningful gift: Deets inside

Lily Gladstone has recently appreciated her loved ones’ belief on her to make it to the Academy Awards.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, Gladstone revealed her first high school boyfriend presented her a meaningful gift.

“He got me out of a little, just one of those little machines where you drop a couple quarters in and then you get a little prize back. He had gotten these little star glasses, like these little tiny kids' glasses with stars on them,” recalled the Killers of the Flower Moon star.

Gladstone continued, “He (boyfriend) said, ‘You have to keep these and you have to wear them to the Academy Awards when you go one year.’”

She remembered her father, Howard, also gave her a pep talk after going through a round of bullying when she was a kid.

“Everybody will want to be your friend when you win your Oscar,” stated the 37-year-old.

Gladstone revealed her father and mother Betty motivated the actress towards acting at a young age.

“My dad has always put it in my head that this would be my path. And when you're younger, you just kind of believe that,” remarked the actress.

While talking about success as a teenager, Gladstone mentioned, “I think a lot of people do, especially as a teenager,” who gained recognition working with Kristen Stewart in the 2016 movie Certain Women.

Meanwhile, the actress, who received a newfound fame, added, “You just roll with it.”