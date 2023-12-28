Stephen Mulhern ‘persuades’ Holly Willoughby for Dancing On Ice comeback in personal visit

The pair hosted the ITV children's programme Ministry of Mayhem together 20 years ago

Stephen Mulhern is the person behind the veteran host's comeback.

Holly Willoughby who has been too scared to step outside her house following an alleged kidnapping and murder plot has finally decided to return as the host of Dancing On Ice, airing on January 14 on ITV1.

The question arises: what convinced Holly to feel secure enough for her comeback?

According to MailOnline, Holly, at 42, was reassured by a visit from 48-year-old Catchphrase host Stephen Mulhern, her co-host for the show.

Sources at ITV reveal that the two have been acquainted for many years, and having Stephen as a co-host significantly eased Holly's concerns about returning to television.

One told the Mail: 'Holly didn't go out in public until last week so it was impossible to meet with anyone unless they went to her. She has been terrified.

'So Stephen went round to see her where they talked it all through. She then started to veer towards doing the show. Stephen is so excited.

'They pretty much started together so it is really quite special that two decades later he is at Holly's side after what has been such a difficult time.'

Holly's planned return to live television after agreeing to host Dancing On Ice was revealed by MailOnline on Thursday morning.

After weeks of deliberating over whether to present the ITV skating show, she signed the deal over Christmas and is said to be 'excited' about getting back to work on the show that she hosted with her former friend Phillip Schofield for many years.

Sources at ITV say the channel's bosses are 'delighted' that she will join Stephen for the series, which will begin almost three months after she learned of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her by former security guard Gavin Plumb.

An ITV insider told MailOnline: 'Holly is a star and everyone was so very much hoping that she would decide to come back.