Megan Thee Stallion explains how she motivates for exercise amid busy schedule

Megan Thee Stallion talks about fitness routine during tough days

Megan Thee Stallion has recently explained the importance of fitness routine and how she motivates herself during busy schedule as a musician.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, the rapper revealed her new partnership with Planet Fitness ahead of the New Year.

Reflecting on how she maintains a busy lifestyle, Megan said, “There are always going to be tough days, but I remind myself that exercise is an investment into my long-term physical and mental health.”

“I love how working out brings mental clarity and physical energy, so I trust the process and grind it out,” stated the Cobra crooner.

Speaking of having strong support system, Megan shared, “It also comes down to having good people around you to be your gym accountability partner.”

Megan told the outlet, “It goes back to being disciplined and determined, even while on the road.”

“I work really hard to maintain my fitness routine and stay committed to getting the results I want,” she added.

Besides exercise, Megan also discussed about healthy diet in her day-to-day life.

“Having a healthy and balanced diet is a huge part of my process,” she continued.

Megan mentioned, “I’ve integrated a lot of fruit and vegetables into my meals — I love protein-rich meals and I drink lots of healthy smoothies — so I’m definitely proud of the adjustments I’ve made.”

“It takes a lot of discipline and consistency, but I try to be extra health-conscious with everything I put into my body,” she concluded.