Bobby Rivers, TV host, pop culture icon, passes away at 70

The entertainment world mourns the loss of Bobby Rivers, the charismatic TV host, film critic, and pop culture icon who passed away on Tuesday, December 26th, at the age of 70.



Rivers, a familiar face on screens for decades, graced audiences with his witty interviews, insightful film reviews, and infectious enthusiasm for all things entertainment.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Rivers began his career in radio in the 1970s before making the leap to television. He carved a niche for himself as Milwaukee's first Black film critic on WISN-TV, paving the way for a diverse landscape of media representation.

His infectious energy and engaging personality soon landed him hosting gigs on national networks like VH1 and the Food Network.

Rivers' signature show, Watch Bobby Rivers on VH1, became a pop culture phenomenon in the 1990s. His candid interviews with celebrities like Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and Will Smith captured the zeitgeist of the era, offering viewers a glimpse into the lives of their favorite stars. His playful banter and sharp wit made him a beloved figure, earning him legions of fans across generations.

Beyond his on-screen persona, Rivers was a passionate film buff and a dedicated advocate for diversity in the entertainment industry.

He mentored aspiring journalists and filmmakers, sharing his knowledge and experience with a generosity that touched many. His blog, Bobby Rivers TV, served as a platform for his insightful commentary on film and television, keeping him connected with his fans until his final days.