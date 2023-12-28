Chris Rock fuels romance rumours with Amber Rose stepping out in NYC post-Christmas

Chris Rock and Amber Rose spark relationship rumours

Chris Rock seems to have found his new love with Amber Rose.



After being sighted together in New York City the day after Christmas, Chris Rock and Amber Rose ignited relationship rumours.

As they strolled through the Big Apple and returned to the comedian's flat, the prospective new couple looked happy.

The Grown Ups actor wore a short wool coat, a cobalt beanie, a blue-and-black plaid button down and black cargo pants that he colour coordinated.

The model wore a grey-and-black sweatsuit underneath a distressed leather jacket, accessorising it with red sneakers.

Dark sunglasses complemented the looks of both Rose, 40, and Rock, 58.

They stopped on a street corner and got into a chat, with Rock appearing to tell a humorous story.

The twosome did not, however, exhibit any PDA, and it is unclear what kind of relationship they had.

The Madagascar actor, who was originally connected to Lake Bell in June 2022, parted ways with her and has been single for the past nine months.

The comedian, who wed Malaak Compton-Rock in 1996 and divorced her in 2016, declared his candidature in March.

“I’m single. I’ve been single for a long time,” he said during his Netflix special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

“I was married for a long time. I was dating somebody for a while. Now I’m single.”