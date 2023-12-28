Bruce Willis’ wife Emma celebrates 16th anniversary with ‘adoration’ tribute

Bruce Willis and Emma Hemming wed in 2009, celebrate 16th anniversary

Emma Heming, Bruce Willis’ wife, celebrated her 16 years of marriage to the star with a “love and adoration” post amid the Aphasia battle.



The 45-year-old model and her 68-year-old spouse were seen making the most of what looked to be a tropical trip in the photos, giving each other passionate kisses.

The well-known figure in the fashion business, who previously shared her feelings of "guilt" about her husband's medical problems, also penned a brief note that said, "16 years with this special man. My love and adoration for him only grows."

Emma appeared for the photos sporting a long-sleeved dress in a bright blue colour that accentuated her toned legs.

Sunglasses and sandals finished the media personality's ensemble, and her stunning brunette hair was pulled back into a tight bun.

Wearing a beige cap, shorts, and a green button-up shirt, Willis spent time with his wife of almost twenty years.

It wasn't long after their initial encounter in 2007 that the model and actor started dating.



After some time, Willis started dating Emma, and in 2009, they got married in Turks & Caicos.

The couple's first daughter, Mabel, now eleven, was born in 2014, and they later welcomed a second daughter, Evelyn, nine.

Following his aphasia diagnosis in March of last year, the Die Hard series star made an announcement about his retirement from performing.

This past February, it was disclosed that the performer had also been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

In an interview with Today, Emma discussed her husband's health problems and said that they had an impact on their whole family.

“It's hard on the person diagnosed, it's also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say this is a family disease, it really is,” she said.