Glen Powell planning to be back on ‘Broadway’ with Ryan Murphy

Glen Powell and Ryan Murphy reuniting for Broadway musical

Glen Powell is going to reunite with Scream Queens Creator Ryan Murphy for an upcoming Broadway musical.



“Ryan Murphy and I, we’re actually making a musical together,” Powell, 35, revealed in a recent interview with Vogue. “We don’t really have any plans to be back in the television world together, but we’ll be on Broadway together.”

With the 2015 Fox premiere of Scream Queens, Powell's career took off and has since expanded rapidly thanks to his portrayal of Chad Radwell in the horror-comedy series.

Powell, who starred in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick the previous year, is making waves with his new romantic comedy, Anyone But You, in which he plays Sydney Sweeney's love interest. Powell's admirers are still most excited by the part of Scream Queens, he told the outlet.

“The amount of people that come up to me about Scream Queens is shocking, probably more than anything else I’ve done,” Powell said. “Maybe it ages like a fine wine.”

Although Powell withheld information regarding the next musical, he made light of the possibility of performing as Chad Radwell again.

“The Chad Radwell Musical. That’s the funniest idea. Just the Dickie Dollar Scholars,” he said.