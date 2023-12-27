Taylor Swift fan’s cause of death at sweltering Rio concert confirmed

Heat exhaustion killed Taylor Swift fan at the singer’s November Rio concert, according to forensics report.



23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides, who was in attendance at Swift’s 17 November concert in Rio de Janeiro died from "heat exhaustion".



The music lover breathed her last at a local hospital after falling sick at the Anti-Hero hitmaker's sweltering November Brazil show. Temperatures in the city that day were at about 40 degrees Celsius (105 Fahrenheit).

Swifties had to line up for hours before the show. A large number of fans accused organisers of failing to deliver enough water supplies for the more than 60,000 attending the concert at the Nilton Santos Stadium. They said they were not allowed to take their own water into the stadium.

The report by Rio’s Forensic Medical Institute said Benevides' heat exposure led to a cardiorespiratory arrest. It also said she did not have preexisting conditions or substance abuse that could have led to her death.

She had "serious compromise of her lungs and sudden death" due to the heat, the forensics expert who analysed her body said in the document.

