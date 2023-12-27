CDA set to hold plots’ auction in January

ISLAMABAD: Hit by budgetary constraints, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Wednesday announced to auction of plots under its domain to address its financial woes.
As per a CDA official, the auction will take place between January 10-12 at the federal capital's F9 Park in Gandhara Hall and will include plots located in Blue Area, Centres, and Park Road.
The auction list issued by the civic body provisions the auction of petrol pumps, Class-3 shopping centres, agro farms, apartment plots, IT centres, hostel plots along with fruit and vegetable shops.
As per the CDA, a substantial 10% discount will be applicable for complete payments made within one month of bid acceptance.
Furthermore, approval for construction plans will be granted upon the first instalment payment.
In May, the civic body conducted the auction of commercial plots in Blue Area and other developed sectors in May.
The auction included various centres, agro farms, petrol pumps, E-11 northern strip, Class-III shopping centre, Park Enclave commercial, and Blue Area E-11/F-11, Canopy side.
Speaking to APP, a CDA official had then revealed that 25% amount of the bid amount would be considered the first installment, which should be submitted within 30 days of bid acceptance.
