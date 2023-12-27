Hannah Waddingham claps back at Tom Cruise critics: More inside

Hannah Waddingham hits out at Tom Cruise critics: More inside

Hannah Waddingham has recently clapped back at Tom Cruise critics after working with him in latest instalment of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.



During an appearance on ITV series James Martin’s Saturday Morning earlier this week, Hannah spoke in favour of Hollywood star and only had kind words for the actor.

Reflecting on five intense days with Tom on the USS George HW Bush fighter carrier, the Ted Lasso star told TV chef Martin via The Independent, “I have to say, I have a real problem with anybody that goes at him now.”

“He is without doubt one of the loveliest and encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings I have ever met,” she continued.

Hannah added, “Isn’t he gorgeous? I have no time for anyone saying anything about him.”

Tom is known for his bizarre off-screen behaviour. In 2005, the Top Gun star made headlines for jumping on the sofa during an appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s talk show, declaring his love for ex Katie Holmes.

Later, Tom also argued with Matt Lauer about the practice of psychiatry, which he called a “pseudo-science”.

Earlier in January 2023, Cruise was roasted by host Jerrod Carmichael, who made reference to Shelly Miscavige, the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige who has not been seen in public since 2007 at the Golden Globes.

Meanwhile, Judd Apatow also hit out at Tom’s links to Scientology in a series of jokes while hosting the Directors Guild of America Awards.