Shakira unveils massive bronze statue in hometown Colombia: Watch

Shakira expressed her heartfelt gratitude after the singer was honoured with an eye-opening bronze statue in her hometown, Colombia.



Created by an artist named Yino Márques, the singer's wax figure depicts her iconic Hips Don't Lie pose.

Taking to Instagram, Shakira shared a few heartwarming moments from the unveiling ceremony of her statue in the presence of her parents.

In the first shared photo, the musician's parents, William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia Ripoll Torrado, can be seen standing with the notable landmark.

The Waka Waka singer wrote, "It makes me happy to share this with my parents and especially with my mother on her birthday."

The carousel of images included a solo shot of her grand figure, Shakira's brothers and parents posing with the mayor of Barranquilla and the statue’s dedication.

The dedication alongside a statue read, "A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses and bare feet that march for the good of childhood and humanity."

"Oh and this dedication, this is too much for my little heart," the Whenever Wherever singer wrote.

Notably, in September, Shakira was honoured at MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) with one of the evening's most prestigious accolades: the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The Colombian singer made history at the VMAs, as she became the first South American artist to receive the significant award.