Kroy Bierman, kids CUT OFF Kim Zolciak from family picture amid Christmas reunion

Kim Zolciak didn’t let her problems with Kroy Bierman spoil her Christmas celebrations with kids, still being cut off from the family picture.



Notwithstanding their bitter breakup, financial difficulties, and the sharing of a Christmas family photo without her, Kim Zolciak set aside her problems with Kroy Biermann to lavish gifts on their six children.

Despite marital struggles, the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the 38-year-old former NFL player got together on Monday for the holiday to give their kids gifts.

In order to make sure that their children received gifts this year, the couple pooled the money they had gained from selling their upscale personal belongings online over the previous few months, according to sources who spoke with TMZ on Tuesday.

Even if there are many problems between the former couple, the insider said that their kids will always come first.

Kim and Kroy decided to spend the holiday together as a family at their Georgia mansion rather than travelling.

The 12-year-old boy Kroy, the 11-year-old son Kash, and the 10-year-old twins Kaia and Kane are all shared by the divorcing couple.

Zolciak's kids from a previous relationship, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 22, were formally adopted by Kroy in 2013.

After publicly denying the "hurtful allegations" made by her split husband, who had accused her of "f***ing other men" in police bodycam footage, Kroy posted a Christmas family photo without Kim on Monday.

The reality star, who was nowhere to be seen, was not there in the photo that the former NFL player posted on Instagram on Sunday night with four of his kids.

Posing joyfully with his four children, Kaia, Kane, Kash, and Kroy, was bearded Kroy.

Although Brielle and Ariana, Zolciak's daughters, were not in the picture, he provided a justification in the caption.

“Merry Christmas from the Biermann’s!! I didn’t get a picture of the family enjoying @arianabiermann ‘s church service and I had this taken after @briellebiermann and Billy had departed in the direction of their car as we were almost outside from our service,” he wrote.

“I couldn’t be a more proud father of you 2 and the littles! [red heart emoji] Got to do better at remembering to capture more pictures. [laughing while crying emoji]”



