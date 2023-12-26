Lily Gladstone opens up about her love for Leonardo DiCaprio’s Titanic

Lily Gladstone reveals her love for Leonardo DiCaprio in a new interview

Lily Gladstone has recently opened up about her love for Leonardo DiCaprio’s cult classic, Titanic.



In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Lily, who shares screen with Leo in Killers of the Flower Moon, revealed she was fanatic of Titanic movie.

“I loved that movie,” said the 37-year-old.

Lily told the outlet, “It was one of the first things I spent my allowance on.”

“I pre-ordered the double VHS set from Toys ‘R’ Us when that was still around,” shared Lily.

The actress recounted the “Blockbuster commercial, [with store employees] hearing the crowd of young women approaching”.

“The workers set the Titanic on the shelf, and then you hear all the young ladies, and they're like, ‘Uh-oh, here they come’,” remarked the actress.

Lily pointed out that she was a fan of Kate Winslet and not Leo.

“I loved that movie for the film and for Kate Winslet. Leo was great in it because Jack Dawson was great,” explained the actress.

Lily added, “It's funny, whenever I had crushes in sixth grade — because the year that it came out for me — I would kind of project my crushes into Jack Dawson. It was never on Jack Dawson.”

Meanwhile, Lily clarified, “I had been a fan of Leo long before that. My first film that I watched him in was, I can’t remember which one came first, but it was either What’s Eating Gilbert Grape or This Boy's Life. I loved Romeo + Juliet.”