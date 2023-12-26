Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fail to convince King Charles, Prince William

the Duke feels lonely after missing British traditions and celebrations

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's plan to reunite with King Charles and other members of the royal family has been ruined again as the US-based couple failed to convince senior royals after Omid Scobie's fresh drama.



There were speculations that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would enjoy this year Christmas with their extended family in Britain, but it all came to an end after the release of the couple's alleged pal Omid Scobie's bombshell book 'Endgame', which reveals some shocking details about the private and secret correspondence between the Sussexes and the royal family.

It seems as if Harry and Meghan, who are being labelled as "the biggest losers", have suffered the most from the book as it hit the stores at the time when the ice was melting between the Sussexes and the royal family after the US-based family's phone call to the monarch on his 75th birthday in November.

However, King Charles and Prince William and other royals fear to trust them after all their direct or indirect attacks on the Firm and its members.

Some royal experts have advised Harry and Meghan to shift away from the narrative as they only remain in headlines for their claims about the royal family.



However, some still cling to the fact that Meghan does not want Harry to return to the UK even though the Duke feels lonely after missing British traditions and celebrations.