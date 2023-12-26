Shane MacGowan widow becomes ‘extremely emotional’ on his 66th birthday

Shane MacGowan's widow paid a heartfelt tribute to the singer on Christmas day

On Christmas Day, which would have marked his 66th birthday, Victoria Mary Clarke, the widow of Shane MacGowan, offered a sincere tribute to the late singer who passed away on November 30.

Taking to Instagram, the 58-year-old journalist shared a heartfelt photo of the couple, expressing that the holiday season has been more challenging than she anticipated.

Shane MacGowan, the frontman of The Pogues, had been contending with viral encephalitis and had been discharged from a Dublin hospital shortly before his passing, surrounded by his family.

Victoria, who had been in a relationship with Shane since the age of sixteen, captioned the post: 'Today is really really hard much harder than I expected it to be. I just can’t stop crying and I want to be with him so much it physically hurts'.

'I don’t know how people get through this but I do know that they do and people do feel joy even after they lose their person'.

Adding: 'Shane always said that even though he was born on Christmas Day he was much more focused on it being Jesus' birthday and he felt like that was the most important thing about Christmas so I am asking for Jesus and the angels to help me today'.