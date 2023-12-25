Hugh Jackman shares glimpse of Christmas morning adventure on social media: Watch

Hugh Jackman expresses his excitement for Christmas adventure

Hugh Jackman has recently shared a glimpse of his Christmas morning adventure on social media.



On Monday, the Wolverine star took to Instagram and posted a video as well as photos, celebrating holidays in the New York City.

In the photos, Jackman expressed his excitement after looking at the beautiful Rockefeller Christmas tree.

His excitement doubled after the Australia actor was stopped by security for going beyond the barrier.

In the caption, Jackman wrote, “I highly recommend getting up really early on Christmas morning and taking a walk to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree.”

“It’s so beautiful and not crowded at all,” continued the 55-year-old.

The Logan actor added, “I did get in trouble for going beyond the barrier but the security guard was nice and let me go with just a warning.”

Fans were thrilled to see Jackman smiling and happy, as one commented, “What a beautiful place, Hugh. I can feel the magic from here. And how was your Christmas? I love you lots.”



“Merry Christmas Hugh. Enjoy your day,” remarked another user.

Meanwhile, Jackman will reportedly go to the United Kingdom for Deadpool 3.

Earlier, Jackman announced his split with estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness in September after 27 years of marriage.

The former couple had also unfollowed each other on social media and ready to move on with their lives.