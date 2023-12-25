Amanda Bynes re-dyes hair after one day as pals worry she’s doing ‘too much’

Amanda Bynes recently paused her podcast, revived it, only to cancel it altogether

Amanda Bynes can’t seem to make up her mind.

Just weeks into making her comeback to the entertainment world, the former Nickelodeon star dyed her platinum blonde hair black and debuted the look Saturday, only for her to dye it back a day later.

“I didn’t like the black hair on me and I’m going back to blonde. Roots next!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories Sunday evening over a bathroom mirror picture of her with bleach in her hair, her black roots still untouched.



However, this isn’t the first time the 37-year-old actress backtracked from a decision recently.

After airing the first episode of her podcast – Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast – last week, she decided to pause her new podcast, because she couldn’t secure the guests she wanted, like “Drake or Post Malone.”

She revived it a few days later, only for her to pull the plug on it again so that she could pursue a normal, consistent job.

This comes amid concerns from Bynes’ close friends who think that she is “beginning to take on too much” despite being “through a lot” recently – including two psychiatric holds – per Radar Online.

However, the outlet’s source noted that “all of this stuff she’s got going may seem like red flags, but Amanda says it’s helping her stay on track.”

The friends of the Easy A actress further emphasizes that “Amanda sounds great, and she says she’s happier than ever.”