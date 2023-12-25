Kate Middleton makes fun of Prince William's appearance

Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William tease each other whenever they find some privacy to spend time together.
It seems as the Princess of Wales does not even shy to make comments about her husband's appearance. Kate's newly revealed nickname for the future King will leave in stitches this Christmas.
Princess Kate, according to Express UK, apparently calls William "Prince Baldy" in reference to his lack of hair.
Oh yeas! only Kate is allowed to tease William with that nickname as she has lots love and feelings for the future King and she does it to change the mood to show him how affectionate she is to him.
After exchanging some funny words for each other, they get little romantic and begin appreciating and praising each other for their dynamic personalities and nature that show how much they love and care for one and other.
Princess Kate and her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also have affectionate pet names.
