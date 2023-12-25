Beyonce in tears on Christmas as her childhood home catches fire during celebration

Beyonce's childhood home in Houston catches fire

Singing sensation Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston went up in flames on Christmas Day, burning the singer's sweet memories to ashes.

Beyonce is said to be in tears after learning about the shocking news while celebrating Christmas in her new lavish home in Malibu.

The singer left the her family home decades ago, but it's still considered an iconic landmark to fans of the Houston-born musician.

The family that lives there now was home at the time, but according to the fire department, no one was injured.



A family is reportedly safe Monday morning after a massive fire broke out inside of their home, which is located in the 2410 block of Rosedale Street, near the Third Ward.

Officials with the Houston Fire Department said they responded to reports of the house fire at midnight. When firefighters arrived, the two-story house was in flames, causing them to start an aggressive fire attack.

However, firefighters were able to get most of the fire down but then had to cut into the roof to clear the attic. The couple living in the home self-evacuated with their two small children before HFD’s arrival.

Beyoncé's family bought the house way back in 1981 for $64k, but they moved out just a few years later, before Solange was born in 1986.



The house went up for sale in 2019. It has 3 bedrooms, three bathrooms, with a spiral staircase leading to a third-floor office space. A buyer bought the 8,640-square-foot-lot lot next to the home in 2022 for $310,000.