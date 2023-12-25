Travis Barker expresses pride for ‘beautiful’ daughter Alabama on her 18th birthday

Travis Barker shares two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler

Travis Barker is a seasoned parent.

Though he just welcomed baby boy Rocky with wife Kourtney Kardashian, the doting father has already guided his two other children into adulthood, with his daughter Alabama Barker having just turned 18 on Sunday.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the Blink-182 drummer posted multiple throwback photos of his daughter as a toddler, writing in the caption, “Happy Birthday my beautiful daughter. I can’t believe my baby is 18 and all grown up.”

The carousel began with a snapshot of Alabama modeling alongside goats, followed by nine other endearing photos showcasing the father-daughter duo in their earlier years.

One of the photos is even from the delivery room after Alabama’s birth, with Barker – suited up in a hospital gown cradling his precious new little bundle of joy.

Conveying the immense joy of fatherhood, he continued, “Being your Dad is the biggest joy in the world,” further wishing his daughter, “May you be surrounded by love and all your favourite things today and forever!” he wished her.”

“I’m so proud of you and I love you so much,” he gushed as he concluded the heartfelt post, tagging Alabama.



Barker shares Alabama and 20-year-old Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.