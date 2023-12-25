Prince William, Princess Kate extend Christmas greetings with sweet photo

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton have extended their heartfelt Christmas wishes to the royal fans with an adorable photo of their children: George, 10, Charlotte, 8 and Louis, 5.



The Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram page shared a black and white picture of the little siblings with a sweet note.

The royal couple said, "Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, from our family to yours! W & C."

The pair also mentioned the new image of their kids was taken by photographer Josh Skinner.

In the shared photo, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can be seen sitting on a bench, while Charlotte put her hands around the arms of her brothers.

Reacting to the royal's heartwarming Christmas wish, several fans poured love in the comments section.

One fan wrote, "Stay safe and healthy ( Wales Family ) Merry Christmas to you all!"

Another said, "Wonderful photo of the young princes and princess. Merry Christmas to you all, your Royal Highnesses."