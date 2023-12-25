Travis Kelce brands jersey with nickname for Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance nickname "Swelce" jersey

Travis Kelce signed a custom “Swelce” jersey that was to be auctioned at the Kansas City Chiefs’ auction.



The “Swelce” tee represents the NFL star's ongoing romance with Taylor Swift.

The red and white personalised Chiefs jersey was up for purchase on Chiefs bid, an NFL-run online auction platform where fans can place bids on items that players have signed or worn.

A fortunate fan paid more than $500 for the personalised jersey.

Since they originally revealed their affair three months ago, Kelce and the "Blank Space" singer's relationship has swept Swifties and the NFL by storm.

On September 24, Swift made her debut with Donna Kelce, Kelce's mother, in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Fans initially questioned whether this was Swift and the NFL player's first date, but the Love Song singer later disclosed in an interview with Time Magazine that the two had been discreetly dating for some time.

According to Swift, 34, and Travis, 34, "started hanging out right after" the athlete called her out on his New Heights podcast in July, the athlete said to the publication.

He was narrating at the time how, while attending one of Swift's performances in Missouri, he tried—and failed—to give Swift his phone number via a friendship bracelet.

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” Swift shared.