Is Pakistani TikToker Sundal Khattak joining politics?

PESHAWAR: With electioneering ramping up across the country for the February 8 polls, Pakistani TikToker Sundal Khattak filed her nomination papers to participate in the electoral process ahead of the deadline for the submission of candidates' documents today (Sunday).



The social media personality, who entered politics with the submission of her nomination papers, will be contesting from a women's reserved seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking to Geo News, Sundal said that she has joined politics with the aim of addressing the issues plaguing her hometown, which according to her, faces a scarcity of basic utilities such as gas, electricity and water as well as poor road infrastructure.

"[My] objective would be to empower women," she added while elaborating on her political agenda.

Responding to a question regarding her affiliation with any political party, the TikToker, whose real name is Sundal Shamim, revealed that she has offers from several political parties to join them.

However, the social media personality refrained from taking any names, maintaining that she could not reveal her political affiliation at this time.

Sundal, a former associate of another social media personality, Hareem Shah, rose to the limelight after being allegedly involved in a controversy of leaking a video featuring the latter — a claim that she vehemently denies.

She was booked in a case after Hareem filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) but was later granted bail by a local court in Islamabad in June.

"After hearing all the arguments, the court approved Sundal's post-arrest bail," her lawyer had told Geo News.

“No evidence was found from Sundal's mobile and no such evidence was found during the investigation. According to the TikTok rules, no immoral videos can be uploaded in TikTok. Whoever made this video had Hareem Shah's own consent and she was laughing in the video. Sundal Khattak has no role in it nor has she made the video nor made it viral.”

Sundal had appeared before the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Court Judge Azam Khan.