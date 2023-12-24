Prince Harry, Meghan Markle motive to be with Royal family laid bare

During this festive season, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for allegedly attempting to make amends with the Royal family for "commercial gains."

Royal Kinsey Schofield spoke with Patrick Christys about if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are willing to repair their reputation by mending their bonds with other royals in an interview with GB News.

"Deadline recently ran a report that said that Meghan was specifically struggling through WME to secure brand deals, and that the agency was really scratching their head around how to manage Meghan's brand,” Schofield said.

She added, "With so much animosity towards the Royal Family coming from the Sussexes, people like Dior that were rumoured to be working with Meghan previously, had recently dressed Queen Camilla.”

Further analyzing the situation, she added, "And on top of that, recently named the young woman playing Kate Middleton in the Crown as their new face of Dior. It's not Meghan, it's Kate from the Crown that's the new face of Dior.

"So when we talk about Harry and Meghan eager to reconcile this holiday season, how do you not acknowledge the fact that there are similar reports that Harry and Meghan need to reconcile with the Royal Family so that they can try to navigate in Hollywood?"

"Unfortunately I do," she replied in response to Patrick's query on whether she believed the former working royals were sincerely interested in mending their rift with the royal family or if it was just for "commercial gain."

“I think that there are elements to Prince Harry, I do think he truly misses his family,” the expert said, before adding, "I don't think, and Omid Scobie's book said this too, that Meghan has any desire to return to the UK to patch things up.”

“She would like to utilise the platform that they gave her to monetise this fame or infamy. I do think Harry is likely very lonely and misses his family and misses the chaos that surrounds those fun Christmases. But for Meghan, I think it's mostly financial.”