Travis Kelce’s spa video take internet by storm

Travis Kelce’s new heated video is going viral on the internet.

This time, supporters of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce, 34, went through the archives and unearthed an old video of the player enjoying a spa day. It wasn't a cute moment with Taylor Swift or a hilarious highlight from the New Heights podcast.

A stark cry from his current buzzcut, Kelce is seen in the sultry YouTube video, which ESPN posted in July 2017, showcasing some of his characteristic dance routines while donning a white robe and long, floppy hair.

The NFL player discards his robe so that he may be massaged while covered in foam during his first spa treatment, which consists of him lying face down on a table and receiving a "deep cleansing" and "detoxifying" treatment.

“Is that bubbles? I love bubbles,” he excitedly tells the massage therapist, adding that the experience is a “hard feeling to describe.”

For the next step, a detoxifying clay massage, a voice behind the camera asks Kelce, “What do you think your teammates will think of this?”

“Aw man, you know what? I don’t know if I can really think of what they’re going to say, but I’m pretty sure I’ll hear it,” he says. “It’s always fun.”

Kelce, after being loathed with water while lying face down, says, “I just feel like I’m a fish sitting on a skillet right now, just getting, like, seasoned.”

The tight end then exits the spa room shirtless and grinning, still perspiring from his treatment; this moment garnered close to 3 million views on X (previously Twitter).

“Woo,” he exclaims, adding that it was “hard to breathe in there,” but the experience was “amazing.”

“I suggest this for everybody,” he says. “I might have to get my mom one of these.”



