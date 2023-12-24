Inside Tom Cruise's 'super discreet' relationship with Elsina Khayrova

Tom Cruise has reportedly wanted to keep his relationship low-key with the Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova.

As per OK! Magazine, an insider revealed, "They hit it off, but he wanted to keep things super discreet while they first got to know each other."

Recently, the Hollywood A-lister reserved an entire floor at one of London’s most exclusive restaurants for a romantic date night with his lady love.



Speaking of Tom's grand gesture, the source added, "he made a big point of telling everyone after the London party how liberating and wonderful it was to have gotten this out in the open."

An insider further shared, "Everyone’s excited to see Tom with this loved-up glow and a spring in his step. It’s long overdue."



Moreover, the Top Gun actor's adult children Isabella, 30 and Connor, 28, whom he shares with Nicole Kidman, approved of their father's new love life.

The source said, "they both met her and think she’s fantastic — even if Elsina is just a few years older than they are."

On the other hand, Elsina was earlier married to the Russian businessman Dmitry Tsetkov, with whom she has two children.