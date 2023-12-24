Sydney Sweeney reveals special Christmas traditions she spoils her family with

Sydney Sweeney reveals she gets matching onesies for everyone in the family for Christmas

Sydney Sweeney loves getting into the holiday spirit and expects to celebrate it with special zeal and traditions.

The Anyone But You star, 26, dished to People Magazine the special traditions she has created with her family for Christmas.

“I get matching onesies for every single one of my family members, pets included,” Sweeney told the outlet.

The White Lotus star’s parents, Lisa, a former attorney, and Steven, who works in hospitality, are now divorced but she still continues the tradition and spoils her loved ones.

“We just have a giant room of 60 cousins, aunts and uncles, all in matching onesies. Then we do a pyramid where we all try and stack ourselves on top of each other and take a yearly photo.”

She added that the family also does a “Secret Santa,” enthusing, “I love just giving gifts and seeing how happy people get.”

The Euphoria actress shared that she is looking forward to celebrating with her family after having a “whirlwind” time in her life.

Sweeney starred alongside Glenn Powell and co-produced her romantic comedy Anyone But You with fiancé Jonathan Davino this year.

She also earned her first Critics Choice Award nomination and graced the cover of Glamour UK earlier this month.