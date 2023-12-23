Mariah Carey wants ex Bryan Tanaka to 'find someone special' after split

Mariah Carey has nothing but well wishes for her former boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in the wake of their split.

The former couple was together for seven years before parting ways earlier this year.

According to reports, their different goals for future became the reason of their split; Tanaka wanted to have kids with the singer, while Carey is not looking to expand her family.

“Mariah doesn’t have anything bad to say about Bryan,” a source reassured Life & Style. They had a good run, over seven years, they had a lot of fun together and Bryan was always respectful.”

Noting that the pair plan to stay friends following their break up, they shared that the Emotions singer wants Tanaka to “find someone special and go after his dreams.”

Mariah and Bryan first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted packing on a PDA during late 2016.

The twosome had already known each other nearly ten years before that; Bryan worked as a backup dancer on the singer’s Adventures of Mimi Tour in 2006.

Though they largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, Carey and Tanaka fueled rumors of relationship woes in the wake of the latter’s absence at her Merry Christmas One and All! Tour last month.