Mariah Carey stuns during outing in Aspen after breakup with Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey in Aspen during Christmas trip

Mariah Carey looks filled with positive energy during her her annual Christmas trip to Aspen, without any traces of sadness after her breakup with Bryan Tanaka.



This week, it was revealed that she had broken up with 40-year-old Bryan Tanaka, her boyfriend of seven years who had initially served as her backup dancer.

Bryan has always been a fixture on Mariah's vacations to Aspen, but this week she spent her vacation there without him.

His absence fueled the escalating rumours of their divorce, which were later verified when a source told Page Six that they had split up because he wants kids and she doesn't.

But when Mariah, 54, emerged in Aspen on Friday, beaming with holiday pleasure as she strolled down the sidewalk, she showed barely a trace of anxiety.

Johnny Stuntz, a celebrity hairstylist who has worked on several of her looks this Christmas season, trailed closely behind her.

She embodied showbiz glamour wearing a fur coat, glittery leggings, a black leather pair of stiletto Louboutins, and a Chanel hat perched on her head.

Before Mariah and Bryan's news was revealed to Page Six on Wednesday, they were dealing with rumours of their breakup.

The source clarified, pointing out the 14-year age difference between the long-term couple, "He wants to have a family. That’s not where she is at."

Since Bryan shared an Instagram photo of the two of them in March to wish Mariah a happy anniversary, the couple has not been spotted together.

As for Bryan, he hasn't been on Mariah's Instagram page in almost a full year; his last visit there was on Boxing Day in 2022.

Mariah is currently enjoying some downtime in Aspen following one of her extravagant Christmas concert tours, which have become into a yearly ritual.