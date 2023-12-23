Rihanna dishes out her top two favourite songs for 2023

Rihanna picks her top two songs for 2023

Rihanna has recently dished out her two favourite songs for 2023 during her FENTY x PUMA sneaker launch earlier this week.



Speaking to Complex, the Umbrella hit-maker reflected if she’s “an album girl or a streaming single girl?”

Rihanna went for the latter, which meant she’s a streaming single girl and mentioned two songs selection.

“First was Davido’s Unavailable, a song from the Afrobeats superstar’s Timeless album that featured Musa Keys,” she continued.

Rihanna shared her “second selection was Mnike – It’s spelled M-N-I-K-E from Tyler ICU and Tumelo.za”.

Elsewhere in the interview, the songstress addressed her current creative era.

“I’m in an era of discovery. And maybe it’s rediscovery because so much is changing, and some things are fleeting,” shared the singer.

Rihanna mentioned, “And some things are yet to be discovered, right? And I’m in the centre of all of that.”

The musician added, I am excited for what is to come because I have the feeling of what it is. But I can’t put it into words, and I know the journey is going to be exciting of getting there.”

“And that’s not just with fashion or my daily routine… with music, all of it! I’m really excited to explore things right now,” she added.

Meanwhile, Rihanna returned to music with Lift Me Up and Born Again, two tracks from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.