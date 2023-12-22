Matt Damon dishes out serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0?

File Footage

Matt Damon never likes Jennifer Lopez the way she treats his close pal and actor Ben Affleck.



A source spilled to the National Enquirer, the Family Plan star is not happy with Ben’s marriage to old flame JLo.

“Matt's had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning,” claimed an insider.

The source told the outlet, “He’s tried to be publicly supportive for Ben’s sake, but the fact is he hates the way JLo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue!”

Another source dished, “It's no secret Ben and JLo haven't been getting along, as he always seems to be in the doghouse.”

Matt believed that his bond with Ben “fractured” due to Argo actor’s marriage.

“Their friendship is strained, to say the least!” noted an insider.

OK! earlier reported that Ben felt pressure after a year of being husband to JLo, explaining, “The honeymoon phase is over.”

“Of course, they're still madly in love, but they're under a lot of pressure with work obligations, being in the spotlight and blending their families,” added an insider.

Meanwhile, Ben’s relation with former wife Jennifer Garner also added to the fuel.

“Ben and Jen are extremely close. In fact, there have been a lot of photos of them together lately where Ben looks so happy, happier than he usually looks when he's with JLo. That's not lost on JLo,” remarked an insider.

The source mentioned, “She doesn't think Ben wants Jen back — JLo even likes Jen very much — but what woman wouldn't be a little jealous?”