Iggy Azalea exposes ex Playboi Carti over ‘talented’ parent video

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti started dating in 2018 but split in late 2020

Iggy Azalea is not afraid to expose her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti.

The rapper and model, 33, appeared to throw some shade at Carti, 27, addressing his involvement – or lack thereof – in their 3-year-old son Onyx’s life.

Her apparent diss came after she watched a two-minute fan compilation video for the rapper titled “Carti and Onyx,” showing him spending some quality father-son time with Onyx, taking him to the playground, the amusement park, and more.

But the Fancy singer was unimpressed.

“It’s cool how you can fit damn near every visit into just one video [white heart emoji] Talented!” she remarked sarcastically.



Born Amethyst Amelia Kelly, Azalea welcomed her son Onyx with Carti in 2020 – after 2 years of dating.

However, they called it quits by October of the same year, and it was clearly not amicable; just two months later, Azalea took to Twitter to accuse the New Tank rapper of not making an effort to see their son during the holidays and alleging infidelity – even calling out his alleged mistress.

“Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on [me] my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more?” she tweeted, per TMZ.

Fast forward to February of this year, Azalea shaded Carti yet again after he faced legal troubles for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend, suggesting that this behaviour is a pattern as he had done the same to her.