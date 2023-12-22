Donna Kelce to spend Christmas alone?

Donna Kelce holding sons handouts

Donna Kelce doesn’t seem to have any Christmas plans at home with sons Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce.



Donna made the decision to spend Christmas Day in Philadelphia to watch her oldest son, Jason Kelce, and the Eagles play the New York Giants in football.

In the meantime, Travis will be in Kansas City cheering on the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders alongside Taylor Swift.

“I will be in Philadelphia for Christmas, spending time with my grandkids as we cheer on their dad,” Donna said to People about her arrangements with Jason, 36, his spouse Kylie Kelce, and their three children: Wyatt, 3, Elliotte, 2, and March-born Bennett.

The 71-year-old clarified that she will next go to Kansas City to witness Travis' game "with family, friends and Chiefs fans," which is likely to be the one against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 31.

“I understand that it’s part of the job,” Donna said of the holiday matchups. “I embrace the holiday games and enjoy the special days with our football family.”

Despite spending Christmas apart, the matriarch of the Kelce family revealed that they will all come together to celebrate "on another day."

“Santa somehow has always been able to find families who work on Christmas Day on an alternate date,” she remarked.