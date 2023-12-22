Michelle Monaghan on filming intimate scene with Tom Cruise during her honeymoon

Michelle Monaghan addresses Mission Impossible kissing scene with Tom Cruise on her honeymoon

Michelle Monaghan has recently spilled she shot an intimate scene with Mission Impossible III star Tom Cruise during her honeymoon.



Speaking to Collider, Monaghan recounted she married Peter White in 2005 and then straight went to work on J.J. Abrahams movie.

“It was just such a big film. I had just gotten married and kind of skipped my honeymoon to start the film right away,” continued the 47-year-old.

The actress disclosed, “Then I remember going to work, and Tom and I had kind of an intimate scene, and of course that was the first scene.”

“Then I came home from work, I was so nervous, and my husband was like, ‘Don't worry, you're gonna follow his lead. You're gonna have a great time. It's going to be wonderful’,” pointed out Monaghan.

Sharing her husband’s reaction, the actress added, “I come home at the end of the day, open up the hotel room, and he said, ‘How was it?’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, it was amazing. He was so nice. It was great.’”

“He goes, ‘How cool is it that you were making out with Tom Cruise on our honeymoon?’ Because we're just such fans,’” mentioned Monaghan.

The actress remarked, “That is a testament to the man that I married, who has just been totally supportive and is excited and jazzed for the opportunities.”

Meanwhile, Michelle can be seen opposite Mark Wahlberg in the newly released movie, The Family Plan.