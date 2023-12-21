Peso Pluma, Mexican singer, breaking records in the US

The most viewed artist on YouTube this year is Peso Pluma, the breakout singer who helped elevate the regional Mexican sound to the top of the mainstream charts.



On the U.S. list, rappers YoungBoy Never Broke and Drake came in second and third, respectively, while Pluma defeated Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift, who placed in fourth and fifth.

“I feel humble and grateful that my music has made it to the top spot on YouTube. A huge thank you to my musicians and team, my fans, everyone at YouTube and all the people who have made this project possible,” Pluma told THR.

This year, the 24-year-old artist received over 8.5 billion views on YouTube worldwide. On YouTube's U.S. Top 10 songs of 2023, two of his songs, Ella Baila Sola featuring Eslabón Armado and La Bebe (Remix) with Yng Lvcas, came in third and fourth place.

This year, Ella Baila Sola achieved a significant milestone. The song, which first gained popularity on TikTok, peaked at No. 4 and became the first locally produced Mexican song to ever make it to the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song is certified 21x-platinum by the RIAA, which translates to 1.26 million copies in sales and streams. It also lasted 19 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs list. Regretfully, the song was not included in the 2024 Grammy Awards, which will be broadcast live on February 4.

Pluma has had 30 tracks appear on YouTube's weekly U.S. Top Tracks chart this year.

“In 2023, Peso Pluma soared on YouTube, leaving an indelible mark with content that resonated and inspired a generation. A featherweight in name but a heavyweight in impact, Peso Pluma’s journey on YouTube became a testament to the transformative power of authentic storytelling and creative expression,” AJ Ramos, YouTube’s head of artist partnerships, Latin music and culture, told THR.

“YouTube continues to serve as a global stage, catapulting local artists into the spotlight and transforming them into international superstars, as the platform’s reach enables unparalleled opportunities for recognition and fan engagement.”



