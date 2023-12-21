Keke Palmer, Gabrielle Union second Taraji P. Henson’s pay disparity rant

Taraji P. Henson has reportedly hinted at quitting acting because of the pay disparity

Keke Palmer and Gabrielle Union are standing behind Taraji P. Henson’s tearful comments about pay inequality for black women in Hollywood.

On this week’s episode of SiriusXM radio, the veteran actress, 53, explained her comments about quitting acting and confided in host Gayle King that she’s “tired” of having to “renegotiate” like she’s “at the bottom again” despite her credentials.

Echoing her sentiments, Gabrielle Union, 51, reposted the interview clip to her X (previously Twitter), writing, “Not a damn lie told. Not. A. Damn. Lie.”

The Bad Boys 2 actress continued, “We go TO BAT for the next generation and hell even our own generation. We don’t hesitate to be the change that we all need to see AND it takes a toll on your mind, health, soul, and career if we’re keepn it.”



Similarly, Keke Palmer, 30, took to Instagram to give her insights on Henson’s comments about how a Hollywood paycheck trickles down to the actor, publicists, and agents, among others.

The Nope actress noted that “the entertainment industry is just like any other industry,” in that “we run businesses to keep our brands afloat, us being the brand/ business.”

Palmer went on to explain, “To make money you must spend money so what seems like a lot is taken by a lot,” further noting that, “We ALL work multiple jobs and we may like some but also because we HAVE to.”



She concluded her message with a Beyoncé quote, “America, we have a problem.”