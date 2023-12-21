IHC hears plea against arrests of Baloch protesters

This image shows Islamabad police intercepting the Baloch marchers in Islamabad on December 20, 2023. — X/@AasimSajjadA

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday summoned the inspector general of police and a district judge in the evening in the case pertaining to the illegal arrests of Baloch long march participants in Islamabad.

The long march participants, who were detained by authorities, were in Islamabad to protest against enforced disappearances of Baloch missing persons. The march began in Turbat and was heading towards the Islamabad Press Club when the police intercepted them late Wednesday night.

An advance party of Baloch Yakjehti Council (BYC) Wednesday reached Islamabad through the Motorway, but the police intercepted it at Chungi No. 26 and barricaded all the main and artery roads, including Kashmir Avenue, leading to the Red Zone.

“Two groups of BYC arrived unscheduled Wednesday evening but the authorities deployed police to block the mob as their motorcade reach Chungi No. 26,” police sources said, adding that one group comprising about 50 protesters had joined the BYC protesters already sitting in front of the National Press Club, however, the remaining protesters who reached by busses were cut off at Chungi No. 26.

Police sources said the law enforcement agencies were trying to clear the blocked roads by forcing the protesters away from the main road.

Meanwhile, the plea against the arrest of the protesters was filed by long march organisers Sami Baloch and Abdul Salam. It was fixed for hearing at the IHC with human rights lawyer Iman Mazari representing the protesters.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing during which Mazari told the court that the peaceful Baloch protesters arrived in Islamabad yesterday.

She added that force was used against the protesters, who were also baton-charged.

"Peaceful protesters were also detained, which is illegal," Mazari said, adding that the protesters included women and children.

PM Kakar constitutes committee to address grievances

To address the grievances of the protesters who arrived in the capital city, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has also formed a five-member committee headed by Fawad Hasan Fawad, caretaker federal minister for privitisation, sources told Geo News.

The committee also comprises federal ministers Jamal Shah, Murtaza Solangi, Khalil George, and Aneeq Ahmed, the sources added.

PM Kakar has instructed the committee members to meet the protesters and find out their issues. He has also said that those who do not seriously violate the law will also be released.

HRCP condemns 'unwarranted force'

Reacting to the use of force against the protesters, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said it strongly condemns the violent police crackdown on Baloch protesters in Islamabad, with women, children, and the elderly subjected to unwarranted force in the form of water cannons and use of batons.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the HRCP wrote: "Numerous women protestors have reportedly been arrested and separated from their male relatives and allies."

The human rights body further stated that this treatment of Baloch citizens exercising their constitutional right to peaceful assembly is inexcusable.

"It also reflects how little the state thinks of the protesters' demand that their right to life and liberty be upheld. All those detained must be released unconditionally," it added.

The HRCP also said it urgently calls on the government to organise a delegation to meet the protesters and give their legitimate demands a fair hearing.

